Serbian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:07, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuri will pay an official visit to China from Dec. 19 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)