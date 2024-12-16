Home>>
Serbian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:07, December 16, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuri will pay an official visit to China from Dec. 19 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.
