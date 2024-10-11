"Dialogues on China" conference opens in Serbia

BELGRADE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A conference exploring China's relations with major global players kicked off on Thursday in Belgrade, bringing together over 80 researchers from 27 countries.

The fourth annual "Dialogues on China" conference addressed the theme: "Harvesting the Winds of Change: China and Global Actors." It was officially opened by Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, and representatives from the organizing institutions.

Djuric emphasized that the conference is a platform for dialogue and understanding, citing the participation of scholars from Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, along with a dozen ambassadors accredited in Serbia.

"This is the largest European conference this year dedicated to studying and understanding China. It highlights the Republic of Serbia's commitment to strengthening our iron-clad friendship with the People's Republic of China," Djuric said.

He also underlined the recent strengthening of ties between China and Serbia through the establishment of the China-Serbia Community with a Shared Future in the New Era, and the signing of a free trade agreement to enhance trade and services.

"We are proud to be the first country in Europe to expand our cooperation with China to this level, and we are dedicated to further deepening our excellent relations," he added.

Branislav Djordjevic, director of Serbia's International Institute of Politics and Economics, noted that this year's conference is centered on China's engagement with key global actors in order to better understand shifts in international relations, and the transformation of the global system.

Highlighting China's principles of peaceful coexistence, Djordjevic said, "At a time when the world stands on the brink of conflict, and discussions focus increasingly on the right to war rather than the right to peace, the need for peace and development is greater than ever. Respecting the principles of peaceful coexistence is crucial for humanity's survival."

He expressed hope that the Serbian-Chinese Community with a Shared Future could serve as an example for other countries to build an international system founded on cooperation, mutual respect, and shared interests, contributing to global peace and stability.

Chinese Ambassador Li Ming praised the conference for addressing a wide array of topics concerning China's foreign relations, expressing confidence that it would help European and international scholars gain a deeper understanding of China.

"China is committed to world peace, stability, and progress," Li said. He reaffirmed China's dedication to reform, modernization, and global development, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative and other global efforts that have received widespread international support.

Li also emphasized China's commitment to the Global South, and the special relationship between Serbia and China, expressing hope that it could serve as a model for international cooperation in the new era.

The two-day "Dialogues on China" conference features 11 panels covering a broad range of topics, including China's relations with global actors, the impact of China's global initiatives, and trends in artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and connectivity.

