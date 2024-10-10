China to help modernize Serbia's Nis airport

BELGRADE, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group concerning the second phase of construction and modernization of the Constantine the Great Airport in Nis, the country's third-largest city.

It was signed at a ceremony attended by Serbia's Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Jelena Zaric Kovacevic, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, Mayor of Nis Dragoslav Pavlovic, and Acting Director of "Aerodromi Srbije" (Airports of Serbia) Mihajlo Zdravkovic.

According to Vesic, the project, with an investment exceeding 153 million U.S. dollars, will ensure the airport reaches full operational capacity. It includes the rehabilitation of the runway, expansion of the aircraft parking platform, construction of new taxiways, demolition of old structures, and the construction of a new control tower.

"This marks the continuation of our efforts to transform Nis Airport into a modern, efficient facility," Vesic said, noting that previous investments had already yielded significant improvements, including the completion of parking facilities and a new terminal building.

Vesic expressed gratitude to China for support.

Kovacevic highlighted the broader impact of the investment, describing it as a new chapter in the airport's development which will position Nis as a crucial transportation hub in southeastern Serbia.

Chinese Ambassador Li Ming emphasized the strong bilateral ties between China and Serbia, saying the modernization of the airport would boost passenger traffic and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The construction is expected to begin shortly, with completion projected by 2027, according to the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.

