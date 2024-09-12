China, Serbia agree to further implement consensus on bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 11:08, September 12, 2024

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- During a meeting in Russia's St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Chinese and Serbian government representatives agreed to further implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent state visit to Serbia yielded positive outcomes, and the leaders of the two countries have established solid mutual trust, reached broad consensus, and worked toward building a community with a shared future between China and Serbia.

China is ready to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Vulin highlighted the increased strength and stability of the ties between the two countries. He noted that President Xi Jinping's successful visit to Serbia has promoted the stronger and more stable relations between the two countries in the new era.

He said Serbia highly appreciates China's commitment to the principle of equality in international affairs and looks forward to developing bilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

