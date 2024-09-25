China to advance building of China-Serbia community with shared future -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:47, September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China is ready to steadily advance the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said that China is ready to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and firmly safeguards the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

On the Kosovo issue, China firmly supports Serbia in maintaining its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in defending its legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

For his part, Vucic said that Serbia cherishes its ironclad friendship with China and will never forget China's support.

Serbia is willing to work with China to push for greater development of bilateral relations, he added.

