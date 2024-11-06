Chinese premier meets Serbian PM

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, who is in China to attend the 7th China International Import Expo, in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic in Shanghai on Tuesday, who is here to attend the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Noting that China always attaches great importance to its relations with Serbia, Li said that China stands ready to work with Serbia to further implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain close strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, take bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level, and advance the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in a new era with high quality.

Li said that China is willing to work with Serbia to strengthen the docking of development strategies, jointly implement the China-Serbia free trade agreement, build and operate key cooperation projects, accelerate cooperation in green, digital and artificial intelligence innovation areas, and achieve more mutually beneficial and win-win results.

It is hoped that Serbia will continue to provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Serbia, Li said, adding that the two sides should further deepen exchanges and cooperation on culture, tourism, education, sports, media and youth to consolidate popular support for building a China-Serbia community with a shared future.

Vucevic said Serbia firmly abides by the one-China principle, appreciates China for its firm support on issues concerning Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and looks forward to closer exchanges with China, well implementing the bilateral free trade agreement under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, deepening practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, education, science and technology, medical and health care, transportation and agriculture, and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

