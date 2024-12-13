Senior CPC official meets Serbian deputy PM in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:06, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Beijing on Thursday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said the heads of state of the two countries have reached consensus on deepening and upgrading the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership and building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, laying out the blueprint and guidelines for bilateral cooperation.

He called on the two sides to continuously uphold the spirit of iron friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation, jointly safeguard the core interests of the two countries, and work together to promote the in-depth development of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Vulin expressed his willingness to work together to promote the construction of the community with a shared future between Serbia and China in the new era.

