Serbia sends scientists to China in innovation partnership

BELGRADE, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Serbia has launched a major scientific exchange with China, with 18 researchers set to join an academic and technological program, highlighting deeper bilateral ties in innovation and technology.

Serbian Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation, Jelena Begovic and Chinese Ambassador Li Ming attended a reception Wednesday for researchers embarking on a program to China under a science collaboration initiative.

The program will send 50 Serbian scientists to leading Chinese institutions over three years to acquire advanced knowledge in fields such as green energy, biomedicine, and new materials.

"We have announced strategic projects, and these individuals will lead innovations critical to Serbia, China, and humanity," Begovic said, adding that the initiative boosts cooperation with China in science and technology.

Li called the exchange a "new chapter" in China-Serbia collaboration and stressed global partnerships for peace and development.

The program, supported by China's Talented Young Scientist Program (TYSP), offers placements lasting six to 12 months to cultivate future scientific leaders.

