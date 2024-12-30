Chinese firm participates holiday gift-giving campaign in Serbia

BELGRADE, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A traditional holiday gift-giving campaign in Serbia's western city of Uzice brought joy to around 80 children on Friday. The event benefited children without parental care, those from foster families, and children from low-income households.

Held at the Uzice City Cultural Center, the event was organized by the city's non-profit "Teta Mrazice" (Aunt Santas) in collaboration with the Center for Social Work, the Red Cross of Uzice, and local donors.

For the first time, Chinese firm PowerChina joined the event. The company, currently responsible for constructing the Uzice bypass, contributed gifts in the festivities.

Wu Shiguang, a manager at PowerChina, extended wishes to the children for good health and happiness. "Through this collaboration, we hope to bring warmth and happiness to children during the holiday season," Wu said, emphasizing the company's dedication to social responsibility.

Uzice city officials expressed their commitments to the initiative in the coming years, with plans to expand support to more families.

