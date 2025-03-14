China, U.S. authorities maintain communication on trade issues: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Relevant authorities from China and the United States have been maintaining communication on trade issues, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
The remarks were made during a regular press conference in response to a question about whether the two countries had set a date for meetings on trade matters.
China has always advocated that differences and disputes in the economic and trade fields should be addressed with a positive and cooperative attitude, and that both sides should strengthen communication through equal dialogue to find mutually acceptable solutions, the spokesperson said.
However, any communication and consultation must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson emphasized, noting that threats and coercion will only backfire.
The spokesperson urged the United States to work together with China on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and return to the right path of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation.
