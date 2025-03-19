Stable China-U.S. economic, trade relations will benefit firms worldwide: vice minister

March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. economic and trade relations align with both nations' fundamental interests and will benefit enterprises worldwide, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said during a meeting with the head of U.S. company PepsiCo.

Wang, also the China international trade representative, emphasized that China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, during the Tuesday meeting with Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's chairman and CEO.

They exchanged views on topics such as China-U.S. economic and trade ties, as well as the firm's business operations in China, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Highlighting China's confidence in achieving its economic growth target for 2025 proposed in the government work report, Wang said that a series of policy measures introduced by the country to expand domestic demand and promote consumption will provide more opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises, including PepsiCo.

The vice minister also elaborated on China's stance on issues such as the U.S. unilateral tariff hikes imposed on China.

Laguarta said that thanks to China's pro-consumption policies, PepsiCo is reporting rapid growth in its food and beverage businesses in the country.

Pledging increased investment in local operations and a deepening engagement in the China market, he said that PepsiCo is committed to playing a constructive role in advancing healthy and stable U.S.-China relations as a member of U.S. business circles.

