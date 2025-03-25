Chinese commerce minister meets with Cargill CEO

March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday met with Brian Sikes, president and CEO of Cargill in Beijing, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics including Cargill's business development in China, as well as China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

Wang noted that the recently concluded "two sessions" meetings in China sent out positive signals, demonstrating the country's confidence and resolve in expanding high-standard opening-up and maintaining stable economic growth in a complex international environment.

This will create more opportunities for global enterprises, he said, expressing the hope that Cargill will continue to invest and deepen its presence in China.

There are no winners in tariff or trade wars, he noted. The United States' unilateral imposition of additional tariffs under such pretexts as the fentanyl issue is the wrong approach and severely violates WTO rules, harms the interests of U.S. consumers, and undermines the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, Wang added.

He stressed that economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States on the basis of mutual benefits serves the common interests of both countries.

China stands ready to enhance dialogue and communication to foster a more stable development environment for businesses on both sides, Wang said.

Cargill is committed to providing Chinese consumers with high-quality, reliable products and services, Sikes said. He expressed firm confidence in China's future development, emphasizing that the company will expand its investments in China, and deepen scientific and technological innovation.

