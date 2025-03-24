Chinese vice premier meets with U.S. Senator Steve Daines

Xinhua) 09:24, March 24, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with U.S. Senator Steve Daines in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with U.S. Senator Steve Daines in Beijing on Saturday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China firmly opposes the politicization, weaponization and instrumentalization of economic and trade issues, and is willing to engage in candid dialogue with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits.

Noting that China and the United States have many common interests and broad space for cooperation, He said the two sides can become partners and friends to achieve mutual success and common prosperity for the benefit of both countries and the world.

Daines said that U.S.-China relations are very important and the two sides should strengthen dialogue, and noted that he is willing to take more practical actions to that end.

