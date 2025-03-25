Chinese commerce minister meets with Qualcomm CEO

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm, in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics including Qualcomm's business development in China, as well as China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

Wang emphasized that closer government-business cooperation is essential to address risks and challenges amid rising global instability and uncertainty.

The Chinese government remains unwavering in pursuing high-standard opening-up, expanding market access, actively addressing the concerns of businesses, and facilitating the deeper integration of foreign-funded enterprises into the Chinese market, he said.

He noted that China is intensifying and expanding its consumer product trade-in programs, with enormous market potential creating greater development opportunities for multinationals, including Qualcomm.

As the momentum of semiconductor and artificial intelligence technological development and application grows stronger in China, Qualcomm's business aligns with Chinese demand, he said.

Wang expressed the hope that Qualcomm will capitalize on these opportunities and deepen its roots in China.

Qualcomm, having developed in China for nearly three decades, has achieved remarkable accomplishments, Amon noted. Expressing full confidence in China's future development, he said that the company will continue to increase its investments in China, and facilitate constructive dialogue between the United States and China.

