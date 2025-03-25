Chinese vice premier encourages more U.S. companies to deepen cooperation with China

Xinhua) 14:21, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China encourages more U.S. companies and long-term capital to continue deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China, playing a greater role in promoting the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Blackstone Group chairman Stephen Schwarzman. The vice premier pointed out that China's economy is currently demonstrating a positive momentum, with vitality and dynamism being further unleashed.

The new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other is accelerating its formation, heralding even brighter prospects, He said.

Schwarzman expressed confidence in China's economic development and is willing to continue deepening Blackstone's involvement in the Chinese market, actively contributing to stronger U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation.

