China-US think tanks dialogue stresses cooperation, youth exchanges

"Dialogue Between China-US Think Tanks" is held in Beijing on March 24, 2025. (Photo/the ACCWS)

On March 24, the event "Dialogue Between China-US Think Tanks" was held in Beijing. The dialogue reaffirmed the critical role of people-to-people exchanges, particularly among youth and scholars, to consolidate mutual understanding and address shared concerns.

Over 50 scholars and experts from leading Chinese and American think tanks and universities, including the Carter Center, Quincy Institute, University of Illinois, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Tsinghua University, and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), gathered to discuss "The Future of China-US Relations and Implications for Global Stability and Development," reaching broad consensus on fostering bilateral ties.

Yu Yunquan, vice President of the CICG and President of ACCWS, makes remarks at the "Dialogue Between China-US Think Tanks" in Beijing on March 24, 2025. (Photo/the ACCWS)

Yu Yunquan, vice president of the China International Communications Group (CICG) and President of ACCWS, underscored the urgency for think tanks to act as "doers" in stabilizing China-US relations amid rising uncertainties. He outlined three priorities: enhancing objective understanding of China among American communities, building bridges for practical cooperation across sectors, and deepening youth exchanges to cultivate a new generation of "China-US experts" who can champion mutual understanding.

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, makes remarks at the "Dialogue Between China-US Think Tanks" in Beijing on March 24, 2025. (Photo/the ACCWS)

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, rejected the notion of a "zero-sum game" in bilateral relations, emphasizing respect-based cooperation and mutual benefit. In terms of think tanks, she highlighted the critical role of track-two diplomacy and persistent efforts in advancing bilateral dialogue. "The power of setting up an example is unlimited," Alexander said, expressing confidence that more exchanges would emerge to showcase shared values and expand channels for collaboration.

Scholars agreed that China and the US, as major stakeholders in global governance, must leverage their complementary strengths to address shared challenges such as climate change, global health inequities, economic fragmentation, and regional conflicts. They called for institutionalizing such dialogue platforms to sustain momentum in people-to-people engagement.

The dialogue was co-hosted by the ACCWS and the Carter Center.

