Top Chinese diplomat meets executive vice chair of National Committee on U.S.-China Relations

Xinhua) 16:03, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Evan Greenberg, executive vice chair of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, here on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, praised Greenberg's long-term commitment to promoting China-U.S. communication and cooperation, expressing hope that the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and people of insight from all walks of life in the United States will make new contributions to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

China and the United States share extensive interests and broad prospects for cooperation that can benefit both nations and the world, Wang noted, adding that at this critical juncture in their relationship, both sides should take the important consensus and vision of the two heads of state as a guide, enhance communication, deepen mutual understanding, avoid misjudgments and manage differences.

China is willing to engage in dialogue and consultation with the United States based on equality and mutual respect to address each other's legitimate concerns, Wang added.

Greenberg said the U.S.-China relationship is the most significant bilateral relationship in the world. Both sides should leverage experience and wisdom to enhance understanding, expand cooperation and coexist harmoniously.

In a world with increasing risk factors and uncertainties, both sides should intensify engagement to fulfill the vision of the two heads of state and achieve peace and prosperity for each nation, Greenberg stated.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)