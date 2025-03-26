Chinese commerce minister meets president of Boeing Global

Xinhua) 10:05, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China will steadfastly expand its high-standard opening-up and keep improving its business environment, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said here Tuesday.

It is hoped that Boeing will seize the opportunity, deepen its cooperation with China's aviation industry, and provide more high-quality products and services to Chinese businesses and consumers, Wang said when meeting with Brendan Nelson, senior vice president of the Boeing Company and president of Boeing Global.

As the world's two largest economies, China and the United States should carry out mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, which conforms to the fundamental interests of both sides, the minister said.

He expressed the hope that Boeing will play an active role in maintaining the stability and health of the global aviation industry ecosystem, and contribute to the development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

Noting that aviation is a highly globalized industry with deeply integrated production and supply chains, Nelson said Boeing will continue to honor its commitment to the Chinese market, expand its investment in China, and support the growth of China's air transportation sector.

The United States and China have complementary strengths and are interdependent. Mutually beneficial cooperation meets the expectations of businesses on both sides, he said.

Boeing is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the healthy, stable development of U.S.-China relations, he added.

