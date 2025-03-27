China opposes U.S. addition of Chinese entities to export control list: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:20, March 27, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' move to add dozens of Chinese entities to its export-control "entity list," a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The U.S. move aims to suppress and restrict foreign entities, depriving other countries of their development rights, the spokesperson said, noting that it will severely harm the legitimate rights of related entities and undermine the stability and security of the global supply chain.

The move is detrimental to solving problems through dialogue and cooperation, and China urges the United States to end its wrongdoing immediately, the spokesperson said, adding that the country will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)