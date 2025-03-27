Report unveils US agencies' cyberattacks on mobile devices

United States intelligence agencies have been secretly collecting data from cellphone users around the world by using hacking tools to access SIM cards and operating systems, and they also target Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and mobile networks to track users without their knowledge, according to a newly released cybersecurity report.

Such large-scale and long-term activities have seriously endangered the cybersecurity and national security of countries around the world, according to the report, titled "Mobile Cyberattacks Conducted by US Intelligence Agencies", which was published on Tuesday by the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance.

At the same time, US intelligence agencies have targeted data centers of major internet and information technology vendors, and even the entire mobile industry ecosystem, the report said, adding that they extensively steal personal data, account credentials, device information, communication links and geolocation data.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference on Tuesday in Beijing that it is worth noting that the report revealed that the US is the world's primary country conducting network attacks through the supply chain and mobile operators.

"Over the years, the US has been accustomed to crying 'stop thief' on supply chain security issues, manipulating double standards, and vigorously hyping the so-called '5G supply chain security issues', while cooperating with major internet companies or equipment suppliers in its own country to preinstall back doors in global information equipment products, serving its own network attack activities," Guo said.

The report gathered a large number of disclosures and analyses from the industry and academia on the network intelligence activities carried out by US intelligence agencies against mobile smart terminals, so that precautionary measures can be taken.

The "2023 Facts and Figures" report released by the International Telecommunication Union in November 2023 said that the mobile phone ownership rate among the global population aged 10 and above is 78 percent, and the coverage of mobile broadband with 3G and above in the total global population is 95 percent.

According to the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance report, by exploiting SIM card vulnerabilities, US intelligence agencies enable their attacks to bypass mobile operating systems and device brands to track user locations and intercept phone calls.

Technically, all brands and models of cellphones and wearable devices with SIM cards, regardless of the operating system installed, can be exploited as long as there is a vulnerability in the inserted SIM card.

In addition, US intelligence agencies have further strengthened their surveillance and intelligence acquisition capabilities in the area of mobile networks through the use and control of commercial spyware. For example, through the use of the Israeli spyware Pegasus, the US has carried out wiretapping on a number of heads of state and political figures, including those of France and Pakistan, the report said.

Guo added that it is believed that the report will help the international community see the true face of the US. China urges the US to immediately stop such actions, especially the use of the global supply chain to carry out malicious cyber activities, and to give an explanation to the world in a responsible manner, he said.

