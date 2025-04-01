Senior Chinese official meets with Bridgewater founder

Xinhua) 09:06, April 01, 2025

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, meets with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official He Lifeng met with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing on Monday, and the two sides exchanged views on the macroeconomic situation and China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, said the Chinese economy has gotten off to a steady start and maintained good development momentum since the beginning of the year, with a unified national market taking shape and the release of consumption potential accelerating.

China will further deepen its reform comprehensively and promote high-level opening-up of its capital market, He said, adding that international investors are welcome to participate actively in the construction of China's capital market and share in its development opportunities, He said.

Dalio said that China's economic and social development achievements are there for all to see, and he expressed willingness to continue contributing to U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)