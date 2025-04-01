Clean energy warms high-altitude homes in Xizang

LHASA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- In Nyainrong, a county with an average altitude of over 4,700 meters in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, clean energy projects are transforming winter heating for residents.

The temperature in Nyainrong under the city of Nagqu can still fall below zero toward the end of March. But the home of villager Sangtso was warm.

"No more collecting cow dung for months ahead of winter. Our village's solar-powered heating keeps us cozy," Sangtso said.

"The photovoltaic (PV) heating system is operating well, generating over 2,000 kWh of electricity daily," said Cao Lin, a local official. Xizang boasts abundant solar energy resources, ideal for PV heating.

Meanwhile, in Dingri County's Yejing Village, quake-affected families like Sangye Chosphel's were burning smoke-free biomass pellets made from processed livestock dung.

"This fuel burns cleaner than regular dung and lasts much longer. One bag of the fuel keeps us warm for days," said 58-year-old Sangye Chosphel.

On Jan. 7, an earthquake struck the county. Many houses collapsed or were severely damaged. Within days, temporary housing was erected while electricity and water supplies were fully restored, with biomass pellets neatly stacked by the stoves.

These pellets, donated by Shenzhen's One Foundation, can reduce emissions and produce almost no sulfur dioxide.

The biomass fuel utilizes solid fuel combustion technology, converting agricultural and livestock waste into clean energy. The foundation has distributed 465 tonnes of biomass pellets, ensuring locals stay warm through the long winter.

Backed by 3.78 billion yuan (about 522 million U.S. dollars) in social investment, Xizang's clean heating pilot projects have expanded to seven counties and districts in 2024.

By this May, an additional 6.22 million square meters of heating coverage will be completed, benefiting over 200,000 residents, according to the regional department of housing and urban-rural development.

Additionally, the region has introduced special policies to achieve full clean heating coverage in areas above 5,000 meters in altitude. Last year, Pumaqangtang Township, China's highest township, and 1,553 households across 25 high-altitude villages transitioned from dung-burning to clean heating.

"The heat pumps work fast and cut costs," said Gungdrak, a resident of Pumaqangtang. "My knees don't hurt like they used to."

