Pic story of former serf Phurjung in Xizang

Xinhua) 09:10, April 02, 2025

Phurjung (L) and his granddaughter water flowers at home in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Phurjung lives in a village in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City. He was born in 1940 under feudal serfdom system in old Xizang.

At that time, the gap between rich and poor people was huge. While serf owners enjoyed meat and butter tea, the serfs starved without enough tsampa (roasted barley flour).

"From the age of 15, I toiled for the serf owner, such as herding livestock, farming, transporting stones at daytime, and gathering firewood at nighttime. I wore tattered clothes and lived in low shelters with livestock. Every breath was suffering," recounted Phurjung.

In March 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, dismantling the feudal serfdom and liberating a million serfs.

Today, Phurjung lives with family members of four generations in a spacious new house. "We are a family of 10 members with a field of about 1.8 hectares. We have the tractor and the car, can achieve an annual income of about 300,000 to 400,000 yuan (about 41,337 to 55,116 U.S. dollars)," Phurjung feels satisfied with his life.

Phurjung (L) and his granddaughter take care of flowers at home in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Phurjung (front) poses with his son Ngodrup (1st R, back), his daughter-in-law Qoizong (1st L, back) and his granddaughter Qime Lhamo at home in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Phurjung is seen at home in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Phurjung is seen at home in Samdrutse district of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

