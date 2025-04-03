SW China's Xizang marks spring plowing with traditional ceremonies
Traditional spring plowing ceremonies took place across the valley regions of Lhasa, Shannan and Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on March 16, 2025.
Wearing festive clothing, farmers held Chemars — containers of roasted highland barley flour that symbolize abundance — while singing, toasting with barley wine and praying for a bountiful harvest.
Farmers participate in a spring plowing ceremony in Nedong district, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Farmers gather for a spring plowing ceremony in Nedong district, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
A villager in festive traditional attire scatters highland barley seeds in a village in Maizhokunggar county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Villagers offer highland barley wine during a spring plowing ceremony in a village in Maizhokunggar county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Farmers celebrate the start of spring plowing in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Farmers mark the beginning of spring plowing in Rinbung county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
A Chemar, a container of roasted highland barley flour symbolizing abundant harvests, is displayed during a spring plowing ceremony in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Farmers conduct a spring plowing ceremony in Lhunze county, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Farmers engage in a spring plowing ceremony in Nedong district, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
