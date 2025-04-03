In pics: Breathtaking glaciers in SW China's Xizang

Photo captures the breathtaking Midui Glacier in Bomi county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

March 21, 2025, marked the first World Glacier Day. The Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China, which encompasses much of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is home to roughly half of China's glaciers. The region is often called the "water tower of China" and the "water tower of Asia" due to its significant role in supplying water.

A stunning view of the Yiga Glacier in Niwu township, Lhari county, Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

The majestic Qomolangma Glacier is seen in Tingri county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

A serene scene at the foot of Chomolhari Kang, a snow-capped mountain in Nagarze county, Shannan city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

The magnificent Qudeng Nyima Glacier shines in Changlong township, Gamba county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

A glacier atop Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru county, Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

