42nd China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival opens with colorful celebrations

People's Daily Online) 16:04, April 02, 2025

A scenic view of blooming peonies at the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden. (File photo provided by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang Municipal Committee)

The 42nd China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival officially kicked off in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 1, 2025.

The festival runs until April 15, with peony viewing continuing for an entire month. Visitors can enjoy 10 main events and 35 related activities showcasing peonies, along with traditional Hanfu fashion, music, outdoor activities and shopping, all combining to offer a rich and unique cultural encounter.

In addition to daytime festivities, Luoyang has created nine special nighttime consumption zones within its main urban area.

These zones offer a variety of activities, including sightseeing tours, cultural and recreational events, immersive performances, culinary delights and shopping.

Tourists enjoy a live performance in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang Municipal Committee)

An aerial night view captures a bustling street in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang Municipal Committee)

Photo shows an entrance to the subway in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang Municipal Committee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)