41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival kicks off
(People's Daily Online) 13:08, April 03, 2024
|Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival. (Photo/Zeng Xianping)
The 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival kicked off in Luoyang, central China's Henan province on April 1.
The 15-day festival includes 11 activities, such as immersive flower appreciation and tours to local museums. Counties, districts, and various sectors of society in Luoyang will also hold a series of related events to promote the development of holistic tourism.
