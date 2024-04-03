Languages

Wednesday, April 03, 2024

41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival kicks off

(People's Daily Online) 13:08, April 03, 2024
Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival. (Photo/Zeng Xianping)

The 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival kicked off in Luoyang, central China's Henan province on April 1.

The 15-day festival includes 11 activities, such as immersive flower appreciation and tours to local museums. Counties, districts, and various sectors of society in Luoyang will also hold a series of related events to promote the development of holistic tourism.


