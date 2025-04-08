Rural tourism flourishes in Wuzhishan, S China's Hainan

Photo shows the picturesque scenery of Maona village in Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Wuzhishan Municipal Committee)

Rural tourism is flourishing in several villages in Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province, thanks to the rich combination of natural and cultural resources.

Maona village, situated at the foot of the main peak of Wuzhishan Mountain in Shuiman township, is leveraging its ecological assets and Li ethnic culture to rapidly develop rural tourism. This has transformed the village into an idyllic retreat for tourists.

Upon entering the village, visitors are immediately captivated by a boat-shaped house belonging to the Li ethnic group, constructed from bamboo. This structure blends traditional and modern elements, incorporating Li cultural features set against a rainforest backdrop.

"Up close, it's a boat-shaped house, but from afar, it resembles a Li woman wearing a bamboo hat and straw raincoat. It's fascinating," said a tourist surnamed Zhang, who couldn't resist capturing photos of the house with her smartphone.

"Visitors come here not just to enjoy the scenery but also to watch performances and sample tea," said a staff member of the Shuiman Maona Ecotourism Area.

Aiming to become a model village for comprehensive tourism, Maona has combined traditional ethnic elements to offer bamboo pole dances, bonfire parties, theatrical performances, tea tastings and displays of intangible cultural heritage items like Li brocade and pottery. In 2024, the village welcomed 170,200 tourist visits, generating 8.51 million yuan ($1.17 million) in tourism revenue.

Maona village has also encouraged residents to convert their courtyards into rustic eateries and specialty product shops, bolstering comprehensive rural revitalization.

"Villagers can find employment right at their doorstep, genuinely earning a living from tourism," the staff member noted.

Last year, the village's collective economic income reached approximately 2.61 million yuan, with the per capita disposable income for farmers standing at 23,600 yuan, up 8.01 percent year on year.

Located less than 4 kilometers from Maona village is Fangnuo village, a hidden gem within the tropical rainforest.

Fangnuo village is a treasure situated in the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. It has developed a comprehensive tourism product system by integrating agriculture, wellness, cultural and creative products, and educational tours, all guided by the principle of respecting nature and preserving the ecology.

Photo shows the picturesque scenery of a lake in Fangnuo village, Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Wuzhishan Municipal Committee)

The village currently boasts 23 B&B hotels and 18 wooden villas. Visitors can enjoy rainforest hiking and wellness retreats, savor tea alongside scenic views, and sample distinctive local cuisine within the scenic area. In 2024, Fangnuo village received approximately 28,000 tourist visits.

Photo shows the Yahu terraced fields in Yahu village, Wuzhishan city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Wuzhishan Municipal Committee)

Situated beneath Yinggeling Mountain, the Yahu terraced fields in Maoyang township's Yahu village cover an expansive area of 4,800 mu (320 hectares), cascading down 160 levels.

The Yahu terraced fields now serve both as agricultural hubs and key destinations for eco-tourism in Hainan.

By leveraging its unique natural resources and the vibrant Li agricultural culture, the village is accelerating the integration of agriculture and tourism to boost comprehensive rural revitalization.

"In 2023, we invested 2.8 million yuan in the first phase of our agriculture-tourism integration project," said Shi Yunfeng, an official dispatched to the village. "This included purchasing sightseeing vehicles and constructing viewing platforms, walking paths, and other tourism facilities to enhance the visitor experience."

Since the project's launch, Yahu village has generated tourism revenue exceeding 5 million yuan, according to Shi.

