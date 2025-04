We Are China

China in bloom: Spring blossoms enchant tourists and locals

People's Daily Online) 09:09, April 10, 2025

As spring unfolds across China, vibrant blossoms paint the landscape in dazzling colors. From city parks to landmarks, mesmerizing floral views draw throngs of visitors and locals eager to savor the fragrance of flowers and bask in the warmth of spring.

Photo shows a beautiful spring view of Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo shows blooming plum blossoms at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 5, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Photo shows a breathtaking night view of crabapple blossoms near Wuyi Square in Yingze district, Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, April 5, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Fan)

Photo shows apricot blossoms in full bloom at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping county, north China's Hebei Province, April 5, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms at Jiaoye Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 3, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin)

Citizens enjoy cherry blossoms at a city park in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Sun Yifan)

Visitors admire blooming peonies at Wangcheng Park in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Photo shows colorful blossoms in full bloom at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 1, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

Photo shows a vibrant spring scene in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 1, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

A tourist poses for photos beneath blooming crabapple trees on a road in Heping district, north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

A citizen takes photos of flowering ornamental peach trees along a road in Qilihe district, Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows visitors enjoying cherry blossoms at Gucun Park in east China's Shanghai, March 29, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Photo shows an aerial view of cherry and tulip blossoms in full bloom by Guazhu Lake in Keqiao district, Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms on the campus of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Photo shows an enchanting spring view of cherry blossoms in a park in Balingshan township, Jingzhou district, Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, March 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Photo shows a beautiful view of blooming cherry trees at Century Avenue in Lujiazui, east China's Shanghai, March 25, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

Tourists admire cherry blossoms along a fitness trail in the cherry blossom valley at Huweishan park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 24, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows an aerial view of golden rapeseed flowers in full bloom at a scenic area in Guiding county, Qiannan Buyi and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 24, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows blooming Amur adonis flowers on the campus of Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Photo shows a spring view of a blooming red silk cotton tree, known as Bombax ceiba, along a road in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Visitors enjoy apricot blossoms in Baita Park in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 21, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Yang)

Photo shows an aerial view of golden fields of rapeseed flowers shaped like a crescent moon in Shenbu village, Santang township, Yugan county, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 18, 2025. The unique spring view draws tourists from across the country. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Teachers and students from an elementary school in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, paint spring blooms near a rapeseed field, March 11, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

