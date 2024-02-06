Volleyball gains popularity among farmers, herders in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 11:24, February 06, 2024

With a population of less than 8,000, Angsu town, located in Otog Front Banner, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has over 5,000 people who are passionate about volleyball. The town has managed to put together an impressive 49 volleyball teams consisting mainly of farmers and herders.

Photo shows paintings featuring volleyball on walls in Angsu town, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang)

At 9 a.m., after taking care of the sheep at home, Batuzhabu, Party chief of Maogaitu village, Angsu town, drove 80 kilometers to participate in a winter volleyball tournament for farmers and herders.

"I have a passion for volleyball, and my wife and children also play. In our village, one-sixth of the people play volleyball. It has increased communication between people, which is a good thing," said Batuzhabu.

Farmers and herders compete in a volleyball match in Angsu town, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang)

During the winter break, Song Nannan, a senior college student majoring in volleyball, returned to Otog Front Banner. After learning that a winter volleyball tournament for farmers and herders was being held in the town, Song volunteered as a referee for the event.

"The volleyball atmosphere in the entire town is incredibly vibrant, and the facilities are well-maintained," Song remarked, explaining that serving as a referee could deepen understanding of volleyball officiating.

Speaking of his future plans, Song talked about his aspiration to return to his hometown and become a volleyball instructor at a school, imparting his knowledge and skills to a larger number of students, thereby expanding the reach of volleyball in the area.

Photo shows volleyballs and jerseys on display at the volleyball culture exhibition hall in Angsu town, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang)

According to Fan Rong, who is in charge of publicity in Angsu town, the town currently boasts 24 volleyball courts and five indoor volleyball courts, covering a total area of over 7,000 square meters.

The volleyball sports facilities have achieved a coverage rate of 90 percent in 19 villages and communities, and all public sports facilities are either free or available at low cost. The continuous expansion and improvement of volleyball infrastructure ensures that each village and community has access to at least one volleyball court.

In addition, Angsu town constantly organizes volleyball games among pastoral communities, with villages and communities actively participating. Farmers and herdsmen are encouraged to form teams and invite amateur volleyball teams from neighboring areas to take part in small-scale events. On average, more than 400 volleyball matches of various sizes are held annually.

On Aug. 22, 2023, the inaugural volleyball invitational tournament for farmers and herders in Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi Province, Gansu Province, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Shanxi Province began in Angsu town.

On the evening of Nov. 26, 2023, a friendly match kicked off in a village in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, for local farmers and farmers and herders from Otog Front Banner.

The grassland volleyball teams in Angsu town not only welcome visitors but also actively participate in events outside their region.

The inaugural volleyball invitational tournament for farmers and herders in Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi Province, Gansu Province, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Shanxi Province opens in Angsu town, Otog Front Banner, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Otog Front Banner Committee)

Photo shows cultural and creative products inspired by volleyball on display at the volleyball culture exhibition hall in Angsu town, Ordos city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang)

