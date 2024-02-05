Chinese volleyball star Zhu scores 7 points in Scandicci's victory against Trentino

February 05, 2024

Zhu Ting (top) of Scandicci spikes during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

SCANDICCI, Italy, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's volleyball star spiker Zhu Ting scored seven points as Scandicci defeated bottom-ranked Trentino 3-0 in Italian Serie A1 volleyball league on Sunday.

"Zhu Ting is the strongest player in the world, she is playing good, I know she can make a difference in important matches," Scandicci's head coach Massimo Barbolini said after the 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 victory.

Zhu told Xinhua that her physical condition has not been particularly good recently due to the intensive competition, and she has also been slowly recovering from a wrist injury.

Regarding her career plans and whether to return to the Chinese national team, Zhu said that the decisions "have not been made yet due to multiple factors."

In order to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, during the break time of the game, local sino-culture enthusiasts pulled off performances, including dragon and lion dances, for the audience and players, which ignited the stadium's atmosphere.

After this round of matches, the team is ranked 4th in the league with 44 points.

Players of Trentino celebrate after scoring during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhu Ting of Scandicci passes the ball during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Students from a Kung Fu school perform a dragon dance during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ekaterina Antropova (L) of Scandicci celebrates during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhu Ting of Scandicci saves the ball during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhu Ting (C) of Scandicci poses with students from a Kung Fu school after a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Players of Scandicci celebrate after scoring during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhu Ting (L) of Scandicci reacts during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhu Ting (1st L) of Scandicci celebrates after scoring with teammates during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Sara Alberti (C) of Scandicci celebrates during a Serie A1 women's volleyball match between Scandicci and Trentino in Scandicci, Italy, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

