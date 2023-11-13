China beats Mongolia in Sitting Volleyball World Cup women's opener

Xinhua) 14:47, November 13, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Mongolia on Sunday in the women's opening match of the 2023 World ParaVolley (WPV) Sitting Volleyball World Cup in Cairo.

China exhibited a dominant performance, triumphing 25-3, 25-7, 25-4 in their first game in Group E, which also includes Egypt, Rwanda, and Germany.

The Cairo World Cup presents an opportunity to earn a spot in the Paris Paralympics for one team per gender. China's women's team has already qualified for the Paris games.

"It was a very good game. Our women's team already qualified for the Paris Paralympics, so we came here to know more about our competitors and exchange expertise with teams from different countries," Xu Huimin, head coach of the Chinese women's team, said.

"We used new and younger players in this match and we will use stronger players in difficult matches ahead with strong competitors like Ukraine and Slovenia," the coach elaborated.

"Of course, our goal here is the gold medal, but it's also a very important opportunity for our younger players to gain more knowledge and expertise and interact with strong teams in this championship," she added.

Group F hosts the remaining five women's teams: Canada, Brazil, Slovenia, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.

The 2023 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Cup, running from November 11 to 18, features 23 teams - 13 in the men's category and 10 in the women's.

"China's women's team is very advanced at the international level. The technical level of the Chinese team is very high, as I have seen that during their training. All participating teams are focused and most of them eye the ticket to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games," Howayda Mondy, director of the organizing committee of the 2023 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Cup, noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)