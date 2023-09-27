Iran wins Hangzhou Asiad men's volleyball gold

Xinhua) 13:57, September 27, 2023

Team Iran celebrate after the gold medal match of volleyball between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Iran beat China 3-1 to defend its men's volleyball title at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.

It's the third consecutive gold for Iran in the event at the Asiad.

Zhang Jingyin's serves helped China establish a three-point advantage midway through the first set. Iran's spikes were consistently restrained by China's combination blocks, and China took the set 25-19.

After China managed to tie at 11-11 in the second set, Iran scored three points in a row and pulled away with an almost 10-point advantage through Shahrooz Homyoun Farmanesh's serves en route to a 25-14 win.

The third set saw a close opening stage before Iran secured its leading position midway. After China narrowed the gap to 21-23, Iran managed to win 25-22.

China bounced back at the start of the fourth set to tie Iran at 8-8, yet Iran's powerful serves crashed China's reception. China strived to tie 24-24, but eventually lost the set 26-24.

"It's a pity we didn't win the gold," said China's head coach Wu Sheng. "But for our team, who lack experience in the international tournaments' finals, this experience is precious."

Ealier on Tuesday, Japan defeated Qatar 3-1 (37-35, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23) to claim the bronze medal.

Amirhossein Esfandiar (1st R) of Iran competes during the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Amirhossein Esfandiar (L) of Iran competes during the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhang Jingyin (L) of China competes during the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jiang Chuan (C) of China reacts during the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Audience cheer for players during the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Shahrooz Homyoun Farmanesh (R) of Iran celebrates with Head Coach Behrouz Ataeinouri after the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold Medalists of Team Iran (C), Silver Medalists of Team China (L) and Bronze Medalists of Team Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Men's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Coach Wu Sheng of Team China instructs his players during the gold medal match of volleyball between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Dai Qingyao of China holds his son after the Volleyball Men's Gold Medal Match between China and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold Medalists of Team Iran attend the awarding ceremony for Men's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Silver Medalists of Team China attend the awarding ceremony for Men's Volleyball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

