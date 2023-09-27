China takes 1 gold in judo competition at Asiad

September 27, 2023

Ma Zhenzhao (R) of China competes against Iriskhon Kurbanbaeva of Uzbekistan during the Women's 78kg Semifinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's judoka Ma Zhenzhao won the women's 78kg category crown as individual events of judo competition concluded at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.

25-year-old Ma, who secured a bronze at the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago, said that winning over Rika Takayama was a hard match because the Japanese judoka was a strong opponent.

"Grabbing the gold medal depends on my willpower and encouragement of all audiences at the gymnasium," said Ma, adding that the gold medal belonged to her team and she would try her best to prepare for the Paris Olympic Games.

In other four judo gold medal matches on Tuesday, Kim Ha-yun from South Korea won a gold after defeating Xu Shiyan of China in the women's +78kg category. Xu collected the second judo silver for China after Tang Jing took the first in the women's 63kg category on Monday.

Erlan Sherov from Kyrgyzstan won the gold in the men's 90kg category, Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev secured gold in the men's 100kg category, and Magomedomar Magomedomarov of United Arab Emirates claimed the title in the men's +100kg category.

Japanese judokas won four out of 14 golds on offer in the individual events, while Uzbekistan secured three golds. Chinese Taipei collected two golds, and China, South Korea, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and United Arab Emirates secured one gold each.

The mixed team contest is set to kick off on Wednesday.

Xu Shiyan (down) of China competes against Tomita Wakaba of Japan during the Women's +78kg Semifinal of Judo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

