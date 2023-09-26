19th Asian Games: Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess

Xinhua) 16:31, September 26, 2023

Ke Jie (R) of China competes against Ichiriki Ryo of Japan during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Yang Dingxin (L) of China competes against Chan Chi Hin of China's Hong Kong during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Ke Jie (R) of China competes against Pongsakarn Sornarra of Thailand during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Ke Jie (R) of China competes against Pongsakarn Sornarra of Thailand during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Yang Dingxin of China competes during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Yang Dingxin (R) of China competes against Shibano Toramaru of Japan during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Pongsakarn Sornarra (L) of Thailand competes against Ke Jie of China during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Shin Jinseo (R) of South Korea competes against Kwa Jie Hui of Singapore during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Shin Jinseo (R) of South Korea competes against Kwa Jie Hui of Singapore during the Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

