Chinese tennis players on a roll at Hangzhou Asiad

September 26, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- US Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen of China brushed aside Mongolia's Maralgoo Chogsomjav 6-0, 6-0 in an hour to progress into the third round of women's tennis singles at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday.

"I feel excited to play here in my home country. I will concentrate on the process of each game and try my best to pursue the Asiad gold," the 20-year-old said after the win.

Her compatriot Zhu Lin followed suit, beating Ushna Suhail of Pakistan 6-0, 6-0 to reach the third round.

In the men's singles, China's Zhang Zhizhen defeated Ammar Faleh A Alhogbani of Saudi Arabia 7-5, 6-2, while another Chinese Wu Yibing clinched a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Justin Barki of Indonesia.

"There are many people around cheering for us. After a slow start today, I came back quickly to win the match," Zhang said.

Barki regarded Wu as his idol and said, "It was an honor to share the court with him. I also appreciate the support from the Chinese fans. I haven't had the experience of playing in front of so many people. It was definitely a bit of an extra energy."

In the doubles, Zhang and Wu secured a 6-3, 6-4 win over Mubarak Alharrasi and Mashari Naif of Qatar in the second round, while Zhu and Buyunchaokete of China crushed Uzbek pair Shakhnoza Marimova and Amir Milushev in the mixed event.

The only defeat for home players came in the women's doubles when Zheng and Zhu lost to Momoko Kobori and Ayano Shimizu of Japan 7-6 (5), 6-3.

