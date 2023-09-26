AI Vibes: Cutting-edge digital technologies wow audience at Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony

Virtual anchor, real stories. Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying world of the 19th Asian Games, currently underway in Hangzhou, the cultural heart of eastern China's Zhejiang Province.

The unprecedented incorporation of advanced technologies including digital fireworks, glasses-free 3D and augmented reality (AR) has brought a fresh and unique experience to audiences. A painted scroll that unfolded on the LED floor impressed viewers worldwide. Here, raindrops splashed onto shimmering waters, and the ancient Gongchen Bridge connected the past with the present.

The biggest surprise at the opening ceremony was the debut of the digital torch bearer, who crossed the Qiantang River and lit up the cauldron together with Wang Shun, Chinese swimming Olympic champion. This digital torch bearer let ordinary people have the opportunity to pass the online flame and participate in the Games.

Breaking through the limits of time and space, the digital technology utilized in the Hangzhou Asian games vividly demonstrates the harmony between technology and art, humanity and nature.

(Guo Siqi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

