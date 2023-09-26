China takes 13th consecutive team title in women's gymnastics at Asiad

Xinhua) 16:20, September 26, 2023

Gold Medalists of Team China attend the awarding ceremony after Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China clinched its 13th consecutive team title in the women's gymnastics with 161.896 points at the 19th Asian Games here on Monday, beating Japan and DPR Korea to second and third places respectively.

China sent its top athletes to the World Championships which overlapped with the Asian Games schedule in order to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, the traditional powerhouse still showcased its strength in the team event.

China performed well on the vault, and was excellent on the uneven bars, where its four members scored more than 13 points. Although they did not do well on the balance beam, they still accumulated a clear lead after three rounds.

"I am very grateful to my teammates and coaches. Although we made some mistakes, we made a concerted effort to adjust our mentality and performed better," said Zhang Xinyi, a 15-year-old Chinese athlete.

The men's individual all-around competition will be held on Tuesday.

Gold Medalists of Team China, Silver Medalists of Team Japan, Bronze Medalists of Team Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) attend the awarding ceremony after Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zuo Tong of China competes on the vault of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Tang Xijing of China competes on the floor of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhang Xinyi of CHina competes on the balance beam of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Tang Xijing of China competes on the floor of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zuo Tong of China competes on the uneven bars of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhang Jin of China competes on the floor of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Kim Sujong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes on the floor of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Sim Haewon of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) competes on the floor of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Okamura Mana of Japan competes on the balance beam of Women's Qualification and Team Final of artistic gymnastics at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

