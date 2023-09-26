Trying Asian Games sports with the lovable panda Pan: Sepaktakraw

By Huang Jingjing, Wang Xiangyu and Zouyun (People's Daily App) 17:02, September 26, 2023

Sepaktakraw, also called chinlone or "kick volleyball", was first incorporated into the Asian Games in 1990. Unlike traditional volleyball, Sepaktakraw showcases incredible athleticism as players use their feet, knees, head, and chest to volley a woven ball over a five-foot-high net except for their arms and hands. At the Asian Games, a match is played by two teams each made up of three players. Watch as Giant Panda Pan showcases this team sport's exhilarating and acrobatic nature!

