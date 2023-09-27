19th Asian Games: Men's Singles Round match of Tennis
Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Zhang Zhizhen of China competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia competes during the Men's Singles Round match of Tennis between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Photos
