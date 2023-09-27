Experience Chinese culture at Hangzhou Asian Games

September 27, 2023

Photo shows a Chinese calligraphy experience area. (People's Daily Online/Hao Shuai)

The Culture Center in the media village of the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games is impressing journalists from around the world with its unique charm.

This center not only showcases traditional Chinese culture, such as seal carving, fan-making, and woodworking, but also features a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture display area.

It offers interactive experiences like 3D interactive Baduanjin Qigong exercises, herbal plant tie-dyeing, and the making of sachets stuffed with Chinese herbal medicines. These activities allow visitors to relax and enjoy themselves amidst intense competition, while also experiencing the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

Three culture centers are located in the athletes' village, technical officials' village, and media village, each offering unique features.

The Culture Center in the media village provides exhibits and interactive activities such as calligraphy, painting, seal carving, fan-making, modern Chinese medicine culture, and 3D interactive Baduanjin Qigong exercises.

The Culture Center in the athletes' village offers exhibits and activities, including traditional Chinese clothing-making techniques, woodblock printing, and Hangzhou paper-cutting.

The Culture Center in the technical officials' village focuses on traditional Chinese lifestyles and national intangible cultural heritage items, showcasing West Lake silk umbrellas, Zhejiang Guqin (a traditional musical instrument), and Song Dynasty tea ceremonies.

