Highlights of shooting matches at 19th Asian Games
Gao Jinmei of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Jiang Yiting of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Jiang Yiting of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Gao Jinmei of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Han Xu of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Liu Jiangchi of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Liu Jiangchi of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Wu Yunxuan of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Posters: Exploring Hangzhou's vibrant culture through the 19th Asian Games venues
- China takes 5th consecutive women's team title in Asiad table tennis
- China takes 1 gold in judo competition at Asiad
- Brunei's historic Asiad silver rewards Chinese wushu coach's efforts
- Experience Chinese culture at Hangzhou Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.