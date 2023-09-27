Highlights of shooting matches at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:23, September 27, 2023

Gao Jinmei of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Jiang Yiting of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Jiang Yiting of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Huang Sixue of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Gao Jinmei of China competes during the Phase 1 of Women's Team of Skeet-75 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Han Xu of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Liu Jiangchi of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Liu Jiangchi of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Wu Yunxuan of China competes during Men's Team Skeet-75 of Shooting at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)