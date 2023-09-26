Hangzhou Asiad Volleyball Men's Semifinal: Iran vs. Qatar
Amirhossein Esfandiar of Iran gestures to audience after the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Mubarak Hammad (R) of Qatar celebrates during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Shahrooz Homyoun Farmanesh (rear) of Iran spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Players of team Iran celebrate scoring during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Amin Esmaeilnezhad (L) of Iran spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Youssef Oughlaf of Qatar spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Players of team Iran celebrate after the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Amin Esmaeilnezhad (L) of Iran spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Youssef Oughlaf (C) of Qatar spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Semifinal between Iran and Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photos
