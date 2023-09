19th Asian Games: Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32

Zhang Jiamao (L) of China competes during Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhang Jiamao (L) of China and Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan compete during Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhang Jiamao (R) of China and Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan compete during Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhang Jiamao (L) of China and Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan compete during Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhang Jiamao (R) of China and Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan compete during Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Zhang Jiamao of China celebrates after Boxing Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries round of 32 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

