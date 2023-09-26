I had a nice experience at the grand, enthusiastic Asian Games: Chinese Taipei gymnast

09:46, September 26, 2023 By Cui Fandi and Lin Xiaoyi in Hangzhou ( Global Times

Talking to Global Times after women’s qualification and team final of artistic gymnastics on Monday afternoon, Ting Hua-tien of the Chinese Taipei delegation said that she is having nice experience in Hangzhou at a grand and enthusiastic Asian Games.

“I had a great experience at the Hangzhou Asian Games,” Ting told the Global Times. “The accommodation at the Athlete Village was very good, as is the food provided.”

Ting, who is competing in women’s team among several other events in artistic gymnastics, said she is especially impressed with the activities arranged for the athletes by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), while the staff and volunteers are all very friendly and enthusiastic.

Talking about the impression of the Games, Ting used the words “grand” and “enthusiastic.”

Ting, who was also a contestant for Team Chinese Taipei during the Chengdu FISU in July and August, said the Hangzhou Games is extremely grand in scale, and the atmosphere in the stadium and in the city is very warm and enthusiastic.

“Because I didn't do well in the beam event at the Chengdu FISU, I set myself a goal this time to make it to the finals in beam,” she said. “During today’s competition, I felt the time on the beam was quite long. After I did all right in the beginning, I had time to slow down a bit before finishing.”

“I was satisfied with my performance. I’m in a good state,” she said.

Ting, 20, became the first female gymnast to represent Team Chinese Taipei in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. She is the 2019 Asian Champion for the balance beam. Hangzhou is her first Asian Games.

