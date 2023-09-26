I had a nice experience at the grand, enthusiastic Asian Games: Chinese Taipei gymnast
Talking to Global Times after women’s qualification and team final of artistic gymnastics on Monday afternoon, Ting Hua-tien of the Chinese Taipei delegation said that she is having nice experience in Hangzhou at a grand and enthusiastic Asian Games.
“I had a great experience at the Hangzhou Asian Games,” Ting told the Global Times. “The accommodation at the Athlete Village was very good, as is the food provided.”
Ting, who is competing in women’s team among several other events in artistic gymnastics, said she is especially impressed with the activities arranged for the athletes by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), while the staff and volunteers are all very friendly and enthusiastic.
Talking about the impression of the Games, Ting used the words “grand” and “enthusiastic.”
Ting, who was also a contestant for Team Chinese Taipei during the Chengdu FISU in July and August, said the Hangzhou Games is extremely grand in scale, and the atmosphere in the stadium and in the city is very warm and enthusiastic.
“Because I didn't do well in the beam event at the Chengdu FISU, I set myself a goal this time to make it to the finals in beam,” she said. “During today’s competition, I felt the time on the beam was quite long. After I did all right in the beginning, I had time to slow down a bit before finishing.”
“I was satisfied with my performance. I’m in a good state,” she said.
Ting, 20, became the first female gymnast to represent Team Chinese Taipei in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. She is the 2019 Asian Champion for the balance beam. Hangzhou is her first Asian Games.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Sheng sets world record to win 10m air rifle gold at Hangzhou
- Day 2 Roundup: China's medal momentum rolls on, 3 world records shattered at Asiad
- 19th Asian Games: Women's Team Semifinal Table tennis matches
- China's Sheng sets new world record on the way to 10m air rifle gold at Hangzhou
- 19th Asian Games: Men's 10m Air Rifle Final of Shooting
- China wins gold of Men's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at Hangzhou Asiad
- 19th Asian Games: Women's Singles of Tennis
- Li Hongfeng wins gold of Women's Cross Country Olympic of Cycling Mountain Bike at Hangzhou Asiad
- 19th Asian Games: Men's Taijiquan & Taijijian All-Round of Wushu
- China wins gold of Women's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at Hangzhou Asiad
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.