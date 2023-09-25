China wins gold of Men's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at Hangzhou Asiad
Han Wei, Yi Xudi, Zang Ha and Adilijiang Sulitan (from L to R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Han Wei, Yi Xudi, Zang Ha and Adilijiang Sulitan (from R to L) celebrate after the Men's Quadruple Sculls Final of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Silver medalists team Uzbekistan pose during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Han Wei, Yi Xudi, Zang Ha and Adilijiang Sulitan (from L to R) attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls of Rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Photos
