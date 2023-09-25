China's Chen Ye wins gold of Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 16:41, September 25, 2023

Gold medalists Chen Ye (C) of China, silver medalist Nagahara Yuro (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Sasaoka Kensuke of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Park of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chen Ye of China celebrates after the Men's Park of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chen Ye of China celebrates after the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Sasaoka Kensuke of Japan competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Chen Ye of China competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Nagahara Yuro of Japan competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Nagahara Yuro of Japan competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Sasaoka Kensuke of Japan celebrates during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Chen Ye of China competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Nagahara Yuro of Japan competes during the Men's Park Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

