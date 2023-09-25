19th Asian Games: Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal

Dong Jie (R) of China competes during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Fan (top) of China passes the ball during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Dong Jie of China saves the ball during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Dong Jie of China spikes the ball during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Dong Jie (R) of China competes during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Dong Jie of China saves the ball during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Dong Jie of China celebrates scoring during the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Dhita Juliana/Desi Ratnasari of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Fan (L, rear)/Dong Jie (R, rear) of China shake hands with Dhita Juliana (L, front)/Desi Ratnasari (R, front) of Indonesia after the Beach Volleyball Women's Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

