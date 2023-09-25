In pics: swimming matches at 19th Asian Games

September 25, 2023

Xu Jiayu of China reacts after the Men's 50m Backstroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Xu Jiayu of China is seen after the Men's 50m Backstroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Wang Letian of China competes during the Women's 50m Backstroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Wang Xueer (C) of China competes during the Women's 50m Backstroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Xu Jiayu of China competes during the Men's 50m Backstroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Li Bingjie of China competes during the Women's 200m Freestyle Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Qin Haiyang of China competes during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Yu Yiting of China competes during the Women's 200m Individual Medley Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Ye Shiwen of China competes during the Women's 200m Individual Medley Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Ye Shiwen (R) of China competes during the Women's 200m Individual Medley Heat of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

