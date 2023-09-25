China's star pair into men's tennis doubles 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad

Wu Yibing/Zhang Zhizhen (L) of China compete during the Men's Doubles First Round Match of Tennis between Wu Yibing/Zhang Zhizhen of China and Ho Chenjui/Wu Tung-lin of Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tennis players Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen secured a 6-3, 6-0 win over a duo from Chinese Taipei in the first round of the men's doubles at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

Wu, a native of Hangzhou born in 1999, was greeted with cheers from the audience as he stepped onto the court with his partner. "We did a great job today from the beginning of the game," said the 23-year-old, who earned a silver medal in the men's singles at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

While both Wu and Zhang primarily played singles, they demonstrated strong teamwork in the doubles against Ho Chenjui and Wu Tung-lin of Chinese Taipei.

"We didn't have much time to practice as a pair. Our performance today exceeded our expectations," Wu added.

At the 2023 US Open, Zhang defeated top-five world player Casper Ruud of Norway, bolstering his confidence. "Now, I am mentally prepared for the Asiad," said Zhang, who will compete in the men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles in Hangzhou.

In other matches on Sunday, another Chinese duo, Terigele and Buyunchaokete, couldn't advance to the second round of the men's doubles, falling to Hsu Yu-hsiou and Jung Jason of Chinese Taipei 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Elsewhere, Sergey Fomin of Uzbekistan clinched a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Bader Alqahtani of Kuwait in the men's singles. Pakistan's Ushna Suhail also triumphed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, against Sumaya Tukhtaeva of Tajikistan.

